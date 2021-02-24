1 year after teen stabbed to death at party, family still searching for answers

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying the assailant or assailants who fatally stabbed a teenage boy over one year ago during a fight in Chula Vista, with a potential reward of $6,000 available.

Devin Griffiths, 15, was at a birthday party at a home in the 900 block of Maria Way when a fight between two other teens broke out around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2020, according to Chula Vista police. The fight eventually moved out to the street in front of the residence.

At one point during the fight, Griffiths — who was not initially involved in the argument — jumped in to help a friend who was being attacked by several young men, police said. Griffiths was then stabbed multiple times in the upper body and fell to the ground.

He was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, where he died on Feb. 16, 2020.

The group of suspects fled in at least two unidentified vehicles. Officers detained and interviewed several partygoers who provided limited information about the incident and the potential suspects.

Two arrests were made unrelated to the stabbing. Investigators were attempting to contact all attendees of the party to gather information on the suspects.

The suspect group consisted of roughly eight to 15 people, mostly young males but also some females. They were all described as white or Hispanic and believed to be between 17 and 20 years old.

The victim’s family has pledged a $5,000 reward, in addition to a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers, for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information, video of the fight or working exterior cameras in the 900 block of Maria Way was asked to call Chula Vista police at 619-691-5074 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous over the phone or by submitting information at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.