Reward offered for tips on fire that damaged home of Nathan Fletcher, Lorena Gonzalez

A new American flag hangs outside the house of Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and his wife, former state lawmaker Lorena Gonzalez, after their original was torched in a “suspicious fire” at the City Heights home on Jan. 12, 2021. (Photo: Sup. Nathan Fletcher)

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Friday offered up a cash reward for information on a fire they believe was intentionally set this month at the home of San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and former state lawmaker Lorena Gonzalez.

The fire broke out about 4 a.m. on Jan. 12 when they and their family were sleeping inside the house in the 4800 block of Wightman Street in the City Heights area. They were able to evacuate the home with no injuries, but the blaze caused approximately $35,000 in damages including to a parked car and the exterior of the property, according to San Diego police Officer Mark Herring.

In a written statement the day of the fire, Fletcher said, “Our family is safe and for us, that is all that matters,” while thanking San Diego police and firefighters for their “quick response.”

The fire was deemed “suspicious” by police and the Metro Arson Strike Team was called in to investigate. Officials did not disclose any information Friday as to what led investigators to suspect that the fire was set intentionally.

Both Fletcher and Gonzalez are influential Democratic figures in California politics.

Fletcher was unanimously re-elected as chairman of the county board this month and has been one of the primary faces of the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gonzalez resigned this month from her role representing California’s 80th Assembly District for a leadership position with the California Labor Federation. She proved to be a powerful force in the legislature for driving policy on workers’ rights issues.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Metro Arson Strike Team at 619-236-6240 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477 or online at sdcrimestoppers.org. The $1,000 reward offered up Friday is available to those with information leading to an arrest.