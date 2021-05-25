Reward offered for tips in fatal Ocean Beach hit-and-run

San Diego police investigators are seeking the public’s help identifying a driver who hit and killed a man last week in an Ocean Beach alley. (San Diego Police Department photo)

SAN DIEGO – Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a driver who hit and killed a man last week in an Ocean Beach alley.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, Frank Thomas Neal fell and was laying in the north alley of 4800 Niagara Avenue when he was run over by a white SUV heading eastbound, San Diego police said. Neal, a 60-year-old San Diego resident, died at the scene.

Police say the driver didn’t stop after the crash and fled the area. No suspect description was provided.

The vehicle was described by investigators as an early 2000s model white Chevy Suburban or GMC Yukon. It is said to be lifted with a sunroof, shiny silver rims and side-trim molding. It also is believed not to have sustained damage from the crash, police said.

Anyone with information on the driver or SUV are being asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division at 858-573-5002 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477 or online at sdcrimestoppers.org. There is a $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward for tips leading to an arrest.