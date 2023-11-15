SAN DIEGO — San Diego police and Crime Stoppers have released photos of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in early November, and Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

On Saturday, Nov. 4 around 7:09 p.m., a 57-year-old man was hit by a vehicle in the 300 block of N. 47th Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle fled the scene north on N. 47th Street, according to police.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

The vehicle is described as a white, older model Ford F250 extra cab pickup truck. The truck may have had an “A” frame-type rack in the bed. Police noted the truck will likely have some damage to the front bumper, grille and hood area.

Photo Courtesy: Crime Stoppers. Vehicle suspected in fatal hit and run in Lincoln Park

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 495-7823 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.