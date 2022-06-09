SAN DIEGO – Nearly three years after a U.S. Navy sailor was gunned down while attempting to break up a fight at a Logan Heights house party, investigators continue to look for his killer.

San Diego police officers found 19-year-old Lamonte Stevenson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they responded to a shooting call in the early hours of Aug. 17, 2019, in the 2700 block of Marcy Avenue. Investigators say an unknown man shot Stevenson as he tried to intervene in an altercation between the man and Stevenson’s friend.

Ultimately, police say the unknown assailant pointed a handgun at Stevenson and shot him several times. He was taken to an area hospital in the aftermath and later died.

The suspect fled the scene and few other details about him have ever been publicly released. He’s only described by police as a Black man with medium-length hair.

A $2,000 reward is being offered by San Diego Crime Stoppers and Naval Criminal Investigative Service for information leading to an arrest in Stevenson’s murder.

Those with information on the case were asked to call the San Diego police Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.