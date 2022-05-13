SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says that Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest connected to a recent attempted murder in North County, authorities said.

Jose Gonzalez, 18, and Serafin Cervantes, 22, are accused of stabbing a 15-year-old boy on April 19 in the 500 block of Rancho Sante Fe Road in San Marcos, according to sheriff’s officials. The criminal act sent the victim to the hospital with major injuries, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities describe Gonzalez as a man who is roughly 5’6″ tall and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Cervantes is 5’5″ tall, 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department ask that anyone with information on this incident reach out to officials at 760-510-5200.

Anonymous tips are also welcomed via the tip line at 888-580-8477. Click HERE to send a web or mobile tip.