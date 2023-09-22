SAN DIEGO — A $1,000 reward is being offered by San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the San Diego Police Department with information that leads to an arrest in their investigation of a man found dead in Otay Mesa West earlier this month.

On the night of Sept. 6, authorities received a report of a man down in the roadway at the intersection of Del Sol Boulevard and Beyer Way, the two agencies said in a news release Friday.

When first responders arrived, they found the man suffering from a head injury, according to law enforcement. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died 11 days later.

The victim, who has not been identified, is described as a 42-year-old man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair and unshaven, per officials. He was wearing a black shirt and was known to visit the area often.

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation can submit a tip through San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Tipsters can also call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 495-7823 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.