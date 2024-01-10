SAN DIEGO — Almost three years have passed since a US Navy sailor was gunned down at his apartment in La Mesa and authorities are still looking for answers.

The shooting happened in the doorway of a residence at 4306 Echo Court shortly after midnight on April 24, 2021. Officers with the La Mesa Police Department (LMPD) responded to calls of shots fired and located a gunshot victim inside an apartment.

South Carolina native Corneilius Brown — a 22-year-old U.S. Navy sailor — was identified as the victim. Brown, who was stationed at Naval Base Coronado, was rushed to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego where he died during surgery.

According to witnesses who were inside the apartment, the Navy man was shot when he answered an unexpected knock on the door. One of two suspects reportedly fired multiple rounds at Brown before fleeing southbound on Echo Court, police said.

The suspects were described as two Black men wearing ski masks and black-hooded sweatshirts. No further details have been provided.

On Thursday, San Diego County Crime Stoppers announced an increase in the reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case. The victim’s family is offering a $9,000 reward in addition to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers and $5,000 from NCIS.

Anyone with information related to this homicide investigation is encouraged to call LMPD at (619) 667-7533 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Tips can also be submitted on Crime Stoppers’ website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.