Retired Green Beret wows the internet with cornhole trick shots

SAN DIEGO — Coronado resident Dan Byars, a retired U.S. Army Green Beret, is coming up with ways to stay busy during quarantine just like the rest of us. But he has channeled the boredom into a truly unique pursuit: nailing the perfect cornhole trick shots.

Riding a skateboard and tossing a bag over his shoulder, lofting the perfect throw onto a board on a moving van, and ricocheting bags off of any number of obstacles, Byars has captured a dizzing array of trick shots on video, posting them on social media, where they’ve quickly spread.

He says his interest in nailing the perfect trick can be traced back to his days as a sponsored skateboarder — as can his determination to actually pull off the latest feat. While he used to spend hours and even days trying to land the perfect trick as a skater, Byars says he completes each bag-tossing venture in around an hour — usually.

While it’s all fun for now, Byars envisions eventually taking his love for the game and turning it into a way to raise money for military families.

