SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s dining scene is competitive, but a new restaurant in Little Italy is going in a different direction to catch the customers’ attention.

“Decided to make it a little more elegant, but at the same time very affordable,” said Giovani Gargano, owner and manager at The Heights in Little Italy.

The Heights is currently in its soft opening stage. The food and ambience might make people believe their check would be big here, but the owners are hoping to capture a consistent clientele.

“Everybody kind of is afraid to spend that much money for dining, especially in this area where everybody likes to go out almost every night,” Gargano said.

Gargano says the restaurant intentionally priced items about 20% below average for comparable spots.

“We want them to feel comfortable to come back,” Gargano said.

Other restaurants are also starting to see they may have to work harder to keep business booming.

“Anywhere between 8% to 25% drop in restaurant spending and this is based on the data of all the restaurants that I oversee throughout San Diego,” Sara Arjmand said.

Arjmand helps manage more than 20 restaurants throughout San Diego doing everything from discounts to extended happy hour.

“Restaurants had higher costs and so they raised prices. The latest report by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics showed the price of restaurant meals are up almost 8%,” said Alan Gin, Professor of Economics at University of San Diego.

Gin says while the economy is still holding up, several factors have contributed to a slow in spending.

“They don’t have that COVID piggy bank anymore, but we’ve also had an increase in inflation. As a result of that, people are having to spend more on housing and other items, so they have less discretionary income.”