Restaurants, salons readying for potential stay-at-home order

SAN DIEGO – Five counties in California’s Bay Area are going under lockdown as COVID-19 cases explode there and across much of the state.

San Diego County might be just days — if not hours — away from a similar situation.

As local businesses await word on when the county will be impacted by California’s regional stay-at-home order, most are left to keep making adjustments.

“Obviously, it’s always a shocker,” said Brad Wise, owner and executive chef of San Diego-based Trust Restaurant Group. “We kind of heard some chatter that it was going to happen, but it’s one of those feelings you think you’re ready for it until it actually happens.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order will be triggered when intensive care unit bed availability in a select region falls below 15%. Of San Diego County’s 696 licensed ICU beds, 154 are available, 23%. The 10-county Southern California region — which includes San Diego County — could meet that criteria in a matter of days, Newsom said.

There are 216 ICU beds in San Diego County occupied by COVID-19 patients, nearly 40%.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in San Diego County hospitals has increased dramatically from one month ago. There were 297 hospitalized on Nov. 3. The 791 also is more than double the previous peak in mid-July.

In anticipation of the changes, Wise said they’re merging some of their restaurants into a single location for takeout-only service. He said the hardest part is letting people go, but this time it stings more coming just before the holiday season.

Prior to the pandemic, Wise said the company — which owns five restaurants, including The Wise Ox and Rare Society — had about 250 employees.

Facing another possible closure, they’ll soon be down to 20 employees.

“I’ve been working with these people, some of them up to 10 years and then I’m handing them a check and I know they have a family at home and there’s nothing I can do,” he said.

This year has been challenging for salon owner Cyrena Potenziani, too.

“We have been closed consecutively for almost five months this year, that is basically 50% loss of revenue,” Potenziani said.

She’s owned Gloss Hair Studio in 4S Ranch for three years and says waiting to see if they’re shutting down again feels like a dark cloud is looming. Since Newsom announced the possibility of another closure, she said clients have been calling nonstop to book appointments.

“We are trying to get as many people in as possible and making sure that our clients are taken care of,” she said.

Asked if she could come back from another closure, she said she would “because I’m not a quitter.”

“I’m going to come back better, stronger, more capable of dealing with situations like this,” she said.