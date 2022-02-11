Restaurants prepare for big weekend: Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day

SAN DIEGO — With the convergence of the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day, this weekend will be one of the biggest restaurant weekends in recent memory.

At Pacific Coast Spirits in Oceanside, they have been preparing for both events, selling out quickly. But it hasn’t been easy to get their hands on just the normal stuff.

“Shipping labels and corks stuff we use on a daily basis, but our main focus has been we haven’t skimped on using high quality organic ingredients for both our crafts spirits and also our food as well,” Schaldenko said.

Across town in Solana Beach, restaurant owners like Pam Schwartz at Ranch 45 are dealing with three other factors: inflation, pandemic restrictions relaxing next week and supply chain issues.

“Our dairy, our vegetables, our beef is all local and we haven’t had a problem with it,” Schwartz said. “When it comes to to-go items, that’s another story. I have no forks for tomorrow, and I need to find forks before we open tomorrow morning for all of our to-go orders for the weekend.”

Ranch 45 reservations for the weekend are piling up, so even with all the challenges, Schwartz says she’s still optimistic.

“We are very flexible, we pivot and turn at any challenge that has faced us,” Schaldenko said.