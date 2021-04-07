Restaurant holds fundraiser to aid in search for missing mom

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A Bonita restaurant hosted a fundraiser Wednesday for the family of a Chula Vista mother who has been missing for three months.

Maya Millete, also known as May, was last seen Jan. 7 at her family’s home in Chula Vista. The Chula Vista Police Department reassured the public Monday that detectives are doing all they can to find her.

Thirty percent of the proceeds from the event at El Pollo Grille on Bonita Drive will go towards future search efforts.

“One way or another, I think we need to help them out as much as possible, and if it takes money, then that’s what we are here to do,” said Victor Lopez, owner of El Pollo Grille on Bonita Drive. “It feels like I know the family.”

“We just moved here and seen the flyers everywhere,” said Tom Luna, a customer who showed up to support the cause. “We’ve see the news about her on Facebook. The family must be heartbroken.”