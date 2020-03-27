Restaurant delivers food, toiletries to senior citizens in need

SAN DIEGO — People around San Diego are lending a hand to those who need help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The kitchen at Los Chilaquiles in the Otay Ranch Town Center was busy Thursday as customers were able to call and pick up free chilaquiles. Organizer Pompeyo Barragan said he believes a good meal will lift the spirits of those who are struggling.

“A lot of people have lost their job or had their hours cut, and giving back to our community is extremely important — especially with food,” Barragan said.

The restaurant plans to serve meals again Friday starting at 9 a.m.

In Encanto, members of the People’s Alliance for Justice were going door to door delivering food and toiletries to senior citizens. It’s all part of the organization’s “Wish List Seniors” fund and initiative. They are looking out for one of the groups that is most vulnerable to the virus.

Those interested in learning more about the “Wish List Seniors” initiative were asked to call 619-354-8051.