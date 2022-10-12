A suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms among students at Patrick Henry High School is under investigation. (Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — A Public Health Services investigation into a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms among students at Patrick Henry High School was announced Wednesday by the San Diego County Communications Office.

According to a County News Center report, the region is seeing a rapid start to flu season while also see daily COVID-19 cases in the hundreds. Due to this, the County says it’s too early to determine a cause to the suspected outbreak.

This comes as Rady’s Children’s Hospital reports an uptick in flu and respiratory virus-related emergency room visits, the report cited.

“We are coordinating with local school districts and are checking with other school campuses to try and figure out why so many students have been affected so suddenly,” said Cameron Kaiser, M.D., M.P.H., County deputy public health officer. “Unfortunately, we anticipated this would be a rough influenza season, and alongside COVID-19 other respiratory viruses are also making a rapid comeback.”

It’s unknown at this time whether other schools in the area are experiencing similar outbreaks. A County investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, health officials are encouraging the public to avoid getting sick by following these steps:

-Thoroughly wash hands often and/or use hand sanitizers.

-Avoid being around people who are experiencing symptoms of illness.

-Clean common areas and surfaces.

-If you are sick, stay home.

Facilities Communication Supervisor for the San Diego Unified School District, Samer Naji confirmed to FOX 5 a high number of absences at Henry High School are due to probable Influenza. COVID-19 tests have been negative so far, she stated, but several students have tested positive for flu.