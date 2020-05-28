Residents wear masks, keep distance at reopening DMV offices

SAN DIEGO — The California Department of Motor Vehicles has reopened five field offices, and residents wearing masks waited 6 feet apart in a line that stretched down the sidewalk in Clairemont early Thursday.

Officials warned that because they are metering the number of people allowed inside, residents could face even longer waits than usual. That appeared to be the case around 8 a.m. at the Clairemont field office, though the line moved fairly quickly and the queue diminished significantly over the next couple hours.

The following field offices in San Diego County opened Thursday after closing due to COVID-19:

Chula Vista

El Cajon

Poway

San Diego – Clairemont

San Ysidro

The field offices will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Wednesday, when they will open at 9 a.m. The Hillcrest (Normal Street) and San Marcos field offices reopened earlier this month.

Visitors are required to wear face coverings. Office visits will be limited to customers with current appointments and limited transactions requiring an in-person visit. For a list of those transactions, click here.

The DMV closed all public offices on March 27 to protect employees and the public from the coronavirus.