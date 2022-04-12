SAN DIEGO – New bike lanes are frustrating neighbors in the Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood of San Diego.

Residents say that scores of parking spaces were recently removed in order to dedicate a bike lane on the north side of Azuaga Street, a frustration for many in the area.

“My first thought was, ‘oh, no our parking is going away,’” said Graham Mickle, a resident who lives at a nearby condominium complex.

People who live in the area say that under the best circumstances, parking is already difficult. With the new bike lane, though? It’s unreasonable.

“Who is thinking with common sense,” said one exasperated neighbor.

Homeowners also say they received no prior information about the bike lane proposal and that the lines showed up overnight.

San Diego City Councilwoman Marni Von Wilpert represents the district and says her office also did not receive any briefings on the alterations to parking in the area and is now requesting a meeting with the transportation department on the confusion.

Across town in Mira Mesa, city employees were forced to go door to door apologizing for their haste in creating a confusing bike lane with no community input.

Residents in Rancho Penasquitos are hoping they too will get an apology and their parking spaces back.