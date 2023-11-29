SAN DIEGO – A workshop was held Wednesday night for residents to speak up about the Midway Rising Project.

That plan would add affordable housing and shops to the Midway District.

“It’s kind of like making a movie or making a record,” shared resident Todd Howarth, who attended the meeting.

His comparison drew ties to the making of a mini city within San Diego limits.

“You have all these parts and components and then finally they become assembled, and you finally get the end result,” Howarth went on to say.

It’s the development project brewing in our backyard, coined as the largest affordable housing project in state history.

It’s the hot topic that brought residents along with property and business owners together to talk shop and address concerns.

“One of the ones that’s foremost in most people’s minds is traffic,” shared Ocean Beach resident Virginia Wilson.

The plan at first tied in a state-of-the-art sports arena along with a hotel and retail space, but the main draw of it all was the 4,250-unit housing option compiled of market rate, affordable housing and median income homes.

“It will also include units for seniors, permanent supportive housing for folks that were formerly homeless,” explained Jim Andersen, who is the Chief Officer of Development with development group, Chelsea Investment Corporation.

While that aspect is still in place, the redevelopment team did scrub median income housing along with the hotel; now residents are raising an eyebrow.

“They volunteered for this project and provide a certain amount of housing and now they’re saying they won’t,” Wilson said.

A main talking point also surrounded a contentious vote last year that scrapped a 30-foot height limit in the Midway District.

As far as what’s next for the Midway Rising project, the developers are set to bring another update to San Diego city council in the coming new year.