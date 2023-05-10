

DEL MAR, Calif. – Some Del Mar residents are concerned the bluff north of the Dog Beach is not stable enough for a proposed housing project.

“We need some reports that really tell us what’s really going on here,” said Carla Hayes, with Friends of Del Mar North Bluff.

Hayes is leading the effort to fund two reports on Del Mar North Bluff about its stability and depth of its sea caves, because that bluff may be the future home of affordable housing project Seaside Ridge.

“Everybody in this community knows that that bluff happens to be very fragile and is sliding all the time. When you see the sea caves, and you see all this dirt sloughing off, little rockslides pretty much year-round, you can can’t predict it,” Hayes said.

She’s hired a Scripps Institute researcher and geotechnical engineer at a cost of around $15,000.

The reports will likely be completed in the coming weeks and a GoFundMe started by Hayes reached more than $3,000 as of Wednesday evening.

In a statement from the spokesperson for Seaside Ridge Darren Pudgil, they say a study was done over the last year.

“It found that the base of the bluff is strong and globally stable and that the nearby sea caves would have no negative impact as the project incorporates design features that are sensitive to the north bluff’s specific soil composition. These include increased building setbacks away from the edge of the bluff to accommodate for potential coastal hazards and to ensure sufficient public access, improved onsite drainage, and no reliance on seawalls.”

Kevin Sabellico with San Diego Yimby Democrats, standing for “yes in my backyard”, says he’s in favor of the project.

“We want housing in San Diego County for people out of all income types,” Sabellico said.

The potential low-income housing project is proposing to build 259 units, with 85 units set aside for subsidized housing.

The proposed project would be located at the corner of Via de la Valle and Highway 101. Some residents have questioned whether the lead developer of the Marisol hotel project is involved in this project, but Pudgil says he is not involved.

Sabellico doesn’t share the same concerns about the location.

“People have been trying to put housing on it for years and I think it’s about time someone did because it’s a perfect place for it,” Sabellico said.

In April, the city responded to this application with a list of questions, considering it incomplete.

Pudgil says Seaside Ridge will be re-submitting its application in the coming weeks.

Seaside Ridge may not have to go through the standard approval process from the city of Del Mar due to state laws that support the construction of low income housing in noncompliant cities. The legal path the project claims to be taking is law known as builder’s remedy, which allows developers to build projects in non-compliant cities without the normal city approval process.

The city of Del Mar along with many cities throughout the state currently do not meet the minimum amount required.