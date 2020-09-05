Residents ordered to evacuate as firefighters battle 800-acre blaze in Yucaipa area

Smoke billows over the Yucaipa area where firefighters were battling a 400-acre blaze on Sept. 5, 2020. (KTLA)

Residents were ordered to evacuate as firefighters battled a 800-acre blaze in the Yucaipa area Saturday.

The blaze, dubbed the El Dorado Fire, was reported around 10:40 a.m. in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road. At the time, it was at just 5 acres but was spreading rapidly, according to Cal Fire San Bernardino.

Residents were ordered to evacuate the communities of Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and the eastern section of Yucaipa. Residents in the area west of E. Potato Canyon and in the Yucaipa bench area were under evacuation warnings.

About an hour after erupting, the fire had quickly consumed 400 acres, fire officials said, describing the flames’ rate of spread as “moderate to dangerous.” By 1:50 p.m., it had doubled in size to 800 acres.

Video from the scene showed a thick cloud of smoke billowing over the area.

Officials closed a portion of the San Gorgonio Wilderness as a result of the fire, with hikers exiting the Vivian Creek, San Bernardino Peak and Momyer trailheads told to stop their trips and head back to get their vehicles. Recreation sites and trailheads are also closed in the Forest Falls and Mountain Home Village areas, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

Those fleeing their homes may head to Yucaipa Community Center as a temporary evacuation facility, fire officials said.

The flames broke out as Southern California was sweltering under triple-digit temperatures, with Yucaipa recording a temperature of 108 degrees at the time of the fire. Nearby Oak Glen saw a temperature of 93.

It’s unclear what sparked the blaze and no further details were immediately available.

