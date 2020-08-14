Residents on edge after camera catches man pulling down pants near home

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are looking for a man who was caught on camera pulling down his pants near a resident in front of her home.

Homeowner Jeremy Pritchett said his security camera captured the incident around 4 p.m. Wednesday outside his home near Gertrude and Lillian streets. Video shows a white man, believed to be in his late 20s, with blonde hair and a beard walk toward Pritchett’s wife while she was gardening. The man can be seen pulling down his pants as he approaches the woman. Just before he reaches her, the man appears to get startled by a passing car, pulls up his pants and walks away.

“I really just want to get the word out and I want to get him caught,” Pritchett said. “I want him off the street. There’s kids all through his neighborhood.”

San Diego police are looking in to the video and have started to investigate the incident.

“You can see in the video, he’s creeping closer to my wife, and I thank whoever that was who came around that corner because it scared him,” Pritchett said. “He zips back up and then halls off.”

Clear pictures of the man in the video should help police identify him.

“As great as you think your neighborhood is, you’ve got to pay attention,” Pritchett said.