IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Residents and elected leaders in Imperial Beach are demanding the sewage crisis be addressed by the Governor Gavin Newsom after another sewage spill was reported near the border.

The latest spill involves a pump station on Hollister Street near the border that failed Monday, causing more than 20,000 gallons of sewage to spill.

City leaders say the latest incident adds to an already existing sewage crisis that’s been going on for decades.

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre said she and other regional leaders sent a letter to Governor Newsom, urging him to consider declaring a state of emergency regarding the overall border sewage crisis. Newsom declined that option earlier in August.

The emergency declaration would speed up access to federal resources and revenue for infrastructure repair and construction

As far as the failed pumps at the Hollister Street pump station, officials said they will be repaired or replaced.

Residents and city leaders are holding a “stop the sewage” really Friday to urge the California governor to declare a state of emergency regarding the sewage spills.