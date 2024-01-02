SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach Pier has been closed since last year in anticipation of storm season with hopes of reopening in 2024. Now, after the structure sustained more damage from massive waves over the weekend, that timeline is looking unlikely.

City officials said in a statement Monday that crews will assess the condition of the pier, which has seen multiple prolonged closures due to storm damage over the few years, at the end of the season to determine next steps.

“We ask that anyone who is in the area be aware that debris from the pier may be found in the ocean and may wash ashore,” officials continued.

Over the last five years, the 57-year-old pier has been battered by various weather events, prompting repeated repair efforts that have cost the city over $1.7 million. During that period, city engineers say it has been closed off for nearly 30% of the time.

By 2018, a city-conducted survey of the pier determined that the structure had reached the end of its service life.

City engineers say the damage the structure suffered amid eight to 12-foot waves last weekend has been some of the most extensive thus far. A pylon is missing, part of the fence is broken and officials say the railing across the top also sustained unspecified damage.

Visitors and nearby residents came out to the pier throughout the morning Tuesday to see the mess left behind, mourning over the perceived loss of the landmark in the community.

“I’ve been here a long time,” one resident told FOX 5. “It would be nice if they repaired it, but I don’t know, it’s going to cost a lot of money now.”

The city is currently in the midst of a project named the “Ocean Beach Pier Renewal” to build a replacement of the pier — the most cost-effective option considered by officials, given the ongoing expenses associated with repairs.

About $8.4 million in state funding has already been designated to the project, which is in the schematic design phase. City officials say they are also exploring ways to obtain funding through other sources.

In September, a survey was opened for community members to select between three designs for the new structure. According to the city, the design option selected during the survey is being refined before again seeking public input.

With the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal project likely not breaking ground until the end of the year at the earliest, residents are left with questions about what the future holds for the decades-old lookout and fishing spot.

“I think it’s sad,” another resident told FOX 5 Tuesday. “It feels like we’re losing a part of OB.”