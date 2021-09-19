Residents glad to be back on Imperial Beach Pier after 5-day closure

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Many residents were eager for the reopening of the Imperial Beach Pier after it was closed for five days due to structural damage.

The city notified the Port of San Diego of a piling, a piece of the piers foundation, floating in the water on Monday afternoon. They were able to assess the pier and deemed it safe for the public to use, reopening the pier Saturday morning.

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said they were worried that the piling knocked around other pilings on the pier.

“Thankfully what they evaluated was that the missing piling from the pier actually didn’t present a huge safety problem,” Dedina said.

Imperial Beach lifeguards closed the pier in an abundance of caution, putting the workers at the Tin Fish without work for five days.

“We were all off of work,” said Tricia Baglioni, manager of the Tin Fish. “All of my employees didn’t get to come in and spend their days out here.”

Mayor Dedina says hundreds of fishermen were excited to have the pier back open.

“I came out here right away,” said David Arias, a 15-year-old from Imperial Beach who fishes weekly on the pier.

It isn’t the first time the Imperial Beach has had to close due to structural damage. Mayor Dedina says the pier constantly has to be inspected and reinforced, but he is happy his residents can enjoy the pier once again.

“I remember a woman who just finished chemotherapy was talking about her recovery walk started at the pier,” said Dedina. “It was really moving to see her and her family there.”