Residents evacuated during SWAT standoff with armed man

SAN DIEGO — A man who was reported firing guns in the garage of his Rancho Bernardo home Saturday ended up in a SWAT standoff after refusing to come out for officers, police said.

The man’s girlfriend called 911 around 8:30 a.m. to report her boyfriend firing several rounds at the house, a San Diego police watch commander told FOX 5. The woman was unharmed and went outside to wait for officers at the house, which is on Robinia Court and Matinal Circle, west of Interstate 15.

Police arrived but the man refused to come outside, officers said, and eventually a SWAT team was called in to negotiate. The man was believed to have a shotgun, rifle and several pistols, officers told FOX 5 at the scene.

San Diego Police Department’s ABLE helicopter flew overhead, telling residents in the surrounding area to stay in their homes. The houses directly bordering the standoff were evacuated, according to police.

The situation was ongoing as of 11:30 a.m., and police told FOX 5 they hadn’t been able to contact the man for about an hour. No injuries were initially reported.

