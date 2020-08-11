Residents call for crackdown on large gatherings in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO — Ocean Beach residents concerned about large gatherings of people without masks told city leaders to do something about the issue at a virtual town hall meeting Monday.

Members of the OB Town Council and OB Main Street Association spoke with San Diego City Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell’s office. They said something needed to be done to police crowds that form at Veterans’ Plaza on Wednesdays during the farmers market

“We think this week there will be some engagement, compliance and enforcement with those gatherings,” said Cory Bruins, who is on the board of the OB Town Council.

Details on enforcement were vague, but Bruins said enforcement could mean more non-law-enforcement city workers coming to the area to educate people about social distancing and wearing masks.

“I hope that OB can come together and know it’s a pandemic and we can love and protect each other like we know how,” said Bruins.

Late Monday, Councilwoman Campbell announced that she will be unveiling new enforcement efforts to crack down on large gatherings on Tuesday.