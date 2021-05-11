Residents await decision on proposed placement for sexually violent predator

EL CAJON, Calif. — One day after a judge rejected the placement of a sexually violent predator in the Mount Helix neighborhood, another judge is still weighing a decision on whether to place a convicted sex offender in the home.

Supervisor Joel Anderson is pushing for 78-year-old Douglas Badger to be placed elsewhere in San Diego County.

“I’m hoping a judge uses common sense and does the math and says, we are not going to give any more to a district that already has 67%,” said Anderson, who represents the county’s 2nd district.

Badger was convicted in the 80s and 90s of holding up young male hitchhikers at gunpoint and assaulting them.

“I can’t sleep at night, I wake up all the time and I just start thinking bad things and I know my wife is the same way,” said Rich Freye, who lives down the street from the proposed home on Horizon Hills Drive. “And I know all the rest of the neighborhood is, too. Because these are really bad people.”

Another judge recently revoked the plan to house a different sexually violent predator at the same house and neighbors have taken that ruling as a positive sign for things to come.

The court heard the case on Badger on April 20 and a decision could be made at anytime.