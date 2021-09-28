Sheriff’s deputy shoots, wounds suspect in North County

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A deputy opened fire on a suspect in Vista Tuesday, leaving the man with wounds of undetermined severity.

The events that led to the law enforcement shooting began shortly before 12:30 p.m., when a 911 caller reported being threatened with a weapon at a 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of North Santa Fe Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

By the time patrol personnel arrived at the business, the suspect had fled.

About a half-hour later, a deputy spotted the man a short distance to the east of the convenience store, near the intersection of East Bobier Drive and Kiva Lane, Lt. Mike Arens said.

Just before 1 p.m., the deputy opened fire on the suspect. Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital in unknown condition, Arens said.

Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in Vista @cityofvista @SDSOVista. Please avoid the areas of E Bobier Drive, N. Santa Fe Avenue and Kiva Lane. Thank you for your cooperation. pic.twitter.com/aAHnBIoI7o — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 28, 2021

Exactly what prompted the shooting was not immediately clear. Sheriff’s personnel shut down traffic lanes in the area to allow investigators to gather evidence, and two nearby schools went into lockdown briefly during the incident.

Check back for updates to this developing story.