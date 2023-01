Smoke coming out of an apartment in El Cajon on Jan. 24. (FOX 5 San Diego)

EL CAJON — Crews are on the scene of an fire in an apartment complex on 151 Ballantyne St. in El Cajon.

Smoke appeared to be coming from an apartment on the second story of the complex.

No injuries have been reported, however, El Cajon Police officials are saying to stay clear of the area around the complex.

FOX 5 San Diego has a crew on the scene and will report more details as they become available.