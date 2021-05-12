Resident treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One person was treated for smoke inhalation this morning at the scene of a blaze at a Logan Heights duplex, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly before 9 a.m. at the single-story duplex on the corner of Greely Avenue and South 30th Street, north of Interstate 5, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

All of the occupants were out of the home when crews arrived, but one resident suffered smoke inhalation and was evaluated at the scene, the department reported. Crews knocked down the flames within 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.