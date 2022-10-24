NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — One person and their dog were displaced Sunday night after their trailer caught fire and was destroyed in National City.

The blaze started around 9:43 p.m. at 135 Norton Avenue when a 24-foot trailer caught fire, National City Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez told FOX 5.

Crews with NCFD and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were able to knock down the fully-involved fire approximately 10 minutes after arriving on the scene, Hernandez said.

The resident of the trailer was not home at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help provide lodging for the resident and their dog as the trailer was destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still yet to be determined, but investigators believe it may have been started from an extension cord that was plugged into the side of the trailer, Hernandez said.

There were no injuries reported and there were no damages to the properties in the surrounding area.