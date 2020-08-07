Researcher says SoCal sharks driven closer to shore by warmer water temps, food surplus

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – Shark Week may be just around the corner, but researchers say people in Southern California can get an early look by heading to their local beaches.

“Southern California is the nursery, so this is where the young ones come to hang out,” said Chris Lowe, a professor in marine biology and director of the Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach.

Lowe is part of a five-year study, the purpose of which is to observe the migration patterns of great white sharks. His team uses a combination of aerial drones and underwater cameras to watch how the sharks interact with the general public. Often, the young sharks — measuring between roughly 5 to 7 feet long in the San Diego area — stay away from humans, he said.

Recently, sharks have been reported showing up near Oceanside in addition to some others caught on camera by a fisherman at the Imperial Beach Pier.

Lowe said the young great whites likely are coming closer to shorelines for several reasons, including the warmer water temperatures and a surplus of food as well as the ability to hide from predators.

“The number one thing we find in their stomach is stingrays,” he said.

One component of the study Lowe discussed was about how researchers can use environmental DNA to determine how recently a shark has been in particular areas.

“All animals have cells and those cells get sloughed off in the water and in those cells is their DNA,” he said. “Those cells break down; so, there’s little pieces of DNA floating around in the water. It’s a new technology that we are using to see if a white shark has been in this beach in the last day.”