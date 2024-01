SAN DIEGO — First responders on Monday night are searching for a swimmer who possibly got swept away in Ocean Beach, authorities said.

The man was last seen entering the water near the Ocean Beach Pier, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed to FOX 5.

SDPD’s chopper, lifeguards, as well as the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department are assisting with the search.

