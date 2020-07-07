Trolley rescue shuts down rail service in southeast San Diego

San Diego police, firefighters and other emergency workers gather near the tracks in Skyline where a woman was pulled from under a trolley late Tuesday morning.

SAN DIEGO — Emergency workers rescued a woman from under a trolley in southeast San Diego Tuesday morning, and rail service was shut down in both directions.

The woman, who was in her early 50s, got stuck under the car off 68th Street and Imperial Avenue in the Skyline area some time after 10 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. It wasn’t immediately clear how the person got trapped in the first place.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue announced they had successfully rescued the woman. “One patient has been extricated and is on the way to Mercy Hospital,” the department wrote online.

San Diego Police Department said the woman’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Transportation authorities shut down the tracks in both direction during the rescue, and train service remained closed as of 11 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.