Rescuers find overturned SUV off freeway but no sign of driver

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A driver reported an overturned vehicle off the side of a South Bay freeway Thursday morning, but when rescuer arrived, they could find no sign of any occupants.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m., according to Onscene TV. When a crew from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived, the found a black SUV on its roof in a shallow ravine off of a transition ramp from southbound Interstate 805 to Highway 54.

Video from the scene showed that the back of the SUV was filled with painting supplies.

Rescuers searched the area in case the driver or a passenger had been thrown from the SUV, but they found no sign of anyone. The SUV’s engine was cold, so the crash appeared not to have happened recently, Onscene TV reported.

The California Highway Patrol was trying to contact the registered owner of the vehicle to try and determine how the crash happened and the status of anyone in the SUV.