Rescue teams search water off Carlsbad coast after reports of plane crash

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Rescue teams were searching the water near Carlsbad after a plane was reported down about 6 miles off the coast late Wednesday morning, authorities said, but there was no immediate sign of an aircraft in the ocean.

Initial details were scarce, but rescue teams — including emergency crews from Carlsbad and nearby Oceanside — were combing the area after a 911 call that came in around 11 a.m.

Oceanside Police Department confirmed it was sending its Harbor Unit about 6 miles out on the water to search for anyone who potentially needed help, along with ground units to be stationed near the beach.

Helicopter video from SkyFOX showed a line of emergency vehicles along the coast, rescue boats on the water and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter scanning the area. There was no immediate sign of a plane in the water from SkyFOX’s vantage point, and a county spokesperson said the FAA could not yet confirm an aircraft crashed.

The area of the original emergency call was listed as Carlsbad Boulevard near Solamar Drive.

