Injured man airlifted from local hiking trail

A man is lifted to safety on a San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter at Mission Trails on March 19, 2021.

SAN DIEGO — An injured hiker was lifted to safety by a fire department helicopter at Mission Trails Friday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue sent a crew to the Cowles Mountain Trailhead at Navajo Road and Golfcrest Drive around 9:40 a.m. after a man in his 20s injured his ankle severely enough that he couldn’t leave the trail on his own.

Fire department vehicles could be seen in the area surrounding the trail and a helicopter was circling overhead. Around 10:20 a.m., a member of the rescue team was hoisted up to the helicopter with the victim secured in a harness.

The helicopter then flew off to transfer the man to a landing zone where he was evaluated by medics.