Several pulled from water in suspected smuggling incident in La Jolla

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — Several people were pulled from the water during a rescue operation involving a suspected smuggling boat in La Jolla early Thursday.

First responders were off the coast in the 300 block of Marine Street, where eight people reportedly jumped from a panga just after 5:30 a.m. and started swimming toward shore.

Lifeguards say up to 18 people were in the panga, which kept going as lifeguards tried to reach the people who were already in the water.

FOX 5’s Jacqueline Sarkissian is in the area and will have live updates.

Watch the FOX 5 Morning News for the latest information and check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News