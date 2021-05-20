Several pulled from water in suspected smuggling incident in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO — Several people were pulled from the water during a rescue operation involving a suspected smuggling boat in La Jolla early Thursday.

First responders were off the coast in the 300 block of Marine Street, where eight people reportedly jumped from a panga just after 5:30 a.m. and started swimming toward shore.

#BREAKING: A rescue mission is underway in La Jolla where @SDLifeguards say 15-18 people attempted another smuggling incident by boat. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/scHV7MT0MU — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) May 20, 2021

Lifeguards say up to 18 people were in the panga, which kept going as lifeguards tried to reach the people who were already in the water.

FOX 5’s Jacqueline Sarkissian is in the area and will have live updates.

Watch the FOX 5 Morning News for the latest information and check back for updates on this developing story.