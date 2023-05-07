Authorities responded to reports of shots fired at a house party in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, police said.

SAN DIEGO — Authorities responded to reports of shots fired at a house party in the Lincoln Park neighborhood about an hour and a half after midnight Sunday, said the San Diego Police Department.

According to SDPD, when officers arrived to the scene on the 200 block of Willie James Jones Avenue, they saw a crowd of people fleeing the area.

Authorities searched for possible victims and/or armed individuals, but SDPD says none were found. There were no injuries reported in connection to this incident.

SDPD says officers remained on the scene to clear the area until it was deemed safe.

Further details on a possible suspect or the circumstance surrounding shots possibly being fired at the house party are limited at this time.