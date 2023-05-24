SAN DIEGO — “Liberty Zabala didn’t have to stop being a reporter to write her own story in the Navy.”

Liberty Zabala (U.S. Navy)

The FOX 5 San Diego reporter and now ensign is sharing what it took to become a U.S. Navy Reserve officer in a Navy.com documentary series, “Faces of the Fleet.” The series shares stories of Navy sailors, as told by them.

Watch the full episode and more stories of real sailors on the Faces of the Fleet website.

“This role of being a journalist and Navy Reserve Public Affairs Officer — to have that dichotomy — that has been my goal, and this is where I’m meant to be.” Liberty Zabala

Liberty Zabala (US. Navy)

“I am a first generation Filipina American,” Zabala says. “My father grew up in poverty in extreme poverty in the Philippines. He worked his way out of poverty through journalism. He was appointed as a foreign diplomat to the U.S., and that’s how I was born. My father was committed to journalism. That’s what drove him. Just watching him, I had similar passions.”

Inspired, Zabala started pursuing journalism herself. But after nearly a decade of serving her community, she felt called to serve on a different level.

Liberty Zabala (U.S. Navy)

“No career path that is fulfilling and worth it is easy,” Zabala says. “I’ve dedicated my life to serving my community as a journalist. I had covered the military here for nine years. But I was also drawn to serving in another way and serving my country. It took me years to build this career, and that’s a lot to give up. Then I realized I wouldn’t have to. I can keep my civilian job as a reporter and still serve my country on the weekends.”

Enter the Navy Reserve.

“One friend of mine told me about the Navy Public Affairs Officer program. I’m really excited to embark on this new career path to be in the Navy Reserve.”

Zabala then prepared for the next step: Officer Development School, also known as ODS.

Liberty Zabala (U.S. Navy)

“The people that go to Officer Development School usually have established civilian careers and they’re able to translate that into the Navy. I’m learning what it takes to lead and become a Naval officer. The way that my father led by example is the way that I hope to lead as a Naval officer as well. That’s what my father taught me.”

Now, Zabala is able to serve her community as well as her country.

“I am really proud to say that I am now a Naval officer. This role of being a journalist and Navy Reserve Public Affairs Officer — to have that dichotomy — that has been my goal, and this is where I’m meant to be.”

Liberty Zabala (U.S. Navy)