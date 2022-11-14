SAN DIEGO — A police standoff was underway Monday after a reported shooting in the Chollas View neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said.

The incident was first reported around 6:10 a.m. near the 730 block of 44th street.

The reported shooting was believed to have stemmed from an argument between two neighbors that escalated to one neighbor shooting the other, according to SDPD.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

As of 8:30 a.m., the suspected shooter was inside a home and police were negotiating to try and get them to come out. A SWAT team was called out to assist.

Classes were canceled Monday at nearby America’s Finest Charter School after a brief precautionary lockdown due to the police activity, according to SDPD.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.