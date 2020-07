CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A skydiver died Sunday in an accident off Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista, Cal Fire says.

Not much has been publicly shared about the incident.

In a tweet after 11 a.m. Sunday, Cal Fire San Diego said it was at the scene of a medical rescue with San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies and Chula Vista firefighters off Otay Lakes Road.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with @SDSheriff and @ChulaVistaFD of a medical rescue – skydiver down, major trauma – off Otay Lakes Road northwest of glider port. #OtayIC pic.twitter.com/k8jtVGvz3C — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 19, 2020

