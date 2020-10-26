Report: Rubio’s restaurant chain files for bankruptcy

SAN DIEGO — A Carlsbad-based restaurant chain has reportedly filed for bankruptcy.

Bloomberg reported Monday that Rubio’s Restaurants Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with plans to cut debt and hand ownership to its lenders.

Rubio’s first opened in Mission Bay in 1983, according to its website. The chain is headquartered in Carlsbad and employed more than 4,000 employees in restaurants in California, Arizona, Colorado, Utah and Nevada before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company defaulted on some of its debt in June after pandemic-related shutdowns slashed sales but it was already grappling with competition, increased labor costs and a faltering expansion to new markets, Bloomberg reported. Read the article here.