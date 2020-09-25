Watch Live: 2 hospitalized after plane crashes in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO – Two people have been hospitalized after a plane crashed Thursday off the 8600 block of Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa, near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, officials say.

The single-engine Great Lakes 2T-1A-2 plane crashed with two people aboard shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to the FAA. Officials from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, the agency said.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.

