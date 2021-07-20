Report of domestic assault prompts 6-hour standoff in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) – A domestic violence suspect holed up in his apartment near Bancroft County Park early Tuesday when deputies arrived in response to a reported assault there, prompting a nearly six-hour standoff that ended in his arrest.

The alleged domestic battery in the 9200 block of Kenwood Drive in Spring Valley was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

When patrol personnel arrived at the suspect’s residence and tried to make contact with him, he allegedly retreated into the rental unit, refused orders to give himself up and claimed to have a gun, Lt. Mike Arens said.

Deputies evacuated nearby apartments while attempts to persuade the suspect to peacefully surrender got underway. At about 9 a.m., a sheriff’s SWAT team was called in, the lieutenant said.

The stalemate continued until just before 11:30 a.m., when the special weapons and tactics personnel forced entry to the apartment and took the suspect into custody. The arrestee’s name was not immediately available.

The extent of injuries suffered by the alleged assault victim — believed to be the suspect’s wife or girlfriend — was unclear, according to Arens.

