Report: Molotov cocktail causes truck fire in Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO — A pickup truck caught fire after someone reportedly threw a Molotov cocktail at it in Spring Valley early Thursday.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the truck fire on Grand Avenue near Jamacha Boulevard was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Firefighters put out the flames and deputies found several improvised incendiary devices near the vehicle, a sheriff’s lieutenant told the U-T.

Investigators believe someone threw the Molotov cocktail at the outside of the truck in a random act, sheriff’s officials said.

The truck, which had been parked on the street for some time awaiting a new engine, was damaged but not destroyed, officials told the U-T.

