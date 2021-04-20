Woman’s body pulled from the water in Coronado

SAN DIEGO — Detectives are working to piece together how a 68-year-old woman’s body ended up in the water in Coronado.

Police responded to Glorietta Bay near Strand Way around 7 p.m. Monday after someone reported a body floating in the water. Harbor police launched a boat and pulled the woman’s body from the bay. She was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Police identified the woman Tuesday morning as 68-year-old Patricia Viola. Her family has been notified and there were no obvious signs of trauma on her body, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Their homicide unit is handling the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled later Tuesday to help detectives learn more about the cause and manner of Viola’s death.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or during after hours at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

