Report: Bill and Melinda Gates buy $43M oceanfront home in Del Mar

(The Guiltinan Group)

DEL MAR, Calif. — Bill and Melinda Gates have purchased a beachfront home in Del Mar for $43 million, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The deal is one of the largest on record for the area, according to the WSJ.

The property is located at 2808 Ocean Front, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The 5,800-square-foot home has 120 feet of ocean frontage, six bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a four-car garage.

The home was previously owned by Madeline Pickens, the former wife of Texas billionaire T. Boone Pickens.

