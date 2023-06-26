SAN DIEGO — Planning for your next trip? If you are traveling out of the country, be sure to check your passports.

Congressman Scott Peters, who serves California’s 50th Congressional District, reiterated that sentiment, advising San Diegans to check their passports before they need it amid a continued surge in requests for passport assistance.

“Due to high demand for summer travel, it is increasingly harder for the U.S. State Department to process passports, even in cases of emergency,” Peters said. “Search for your passports and check expiration dates long before you make any reservations or arrangements to travel abroad.”

Passport applications sent through mail to a passport agency or center may take up to two weeks, according to the U.S. Department of State.

As of Saturday, here are the processing times for passports, per the State Department:

Routine: 10-13 weeks

Expedited: 7-9 weeks

Expedited at agency: Must have international travel within 14 calendar days

If you are traveling for work, family emergencies or significant life events, Peters advises to:

Contact the district office when your passport or renewal application is pending no sooner than two weeks before your travel date, or if you have not submitted a passport or renewal application and have planned departure within two weeks.

Consider paying the $60 expedited service fee along with your application fee, if you are applying for a new passport or passport renewal.

Those who want their application expedited should provide documented proof of reason for (e.g., wedding invitation, note from doctor, letter from supervisor).