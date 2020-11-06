Remains found in beach fire pit are human, police say

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A set of charred remains found in a Fiesta Island fire pit last week are those of a 79-year-old man who died there, either by accident or suicide, authorities reported Thursday.

A beachgoer made the grisly discovery on the eastern end of the peninsular park on Mission Bay shortly after 10:30 a.m. last Thursday, according to San Diego police.

Though investigators were initially uncertain, the county Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the remains were human, made a positive identification and ruled that the deceased person was not a homicide victim, SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Police believe the man, a San Diego resident, died during the evening prior to the discovery of his body.

“We will not be releasing his name, since he was not the victim of a crime,” Dobbs said.